New Delhi: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is set to hit the screens Friday. The actor has been very busy in promoting the film which incidentally is the 100th of his career.

Just a day ahead of the film’s release, Ajay Devgn posed for a picture with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and posted it on social media with a solid caption. It said, “Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @mahi7781.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7FlWz1pnfO/

Within no time, the fans of both the stars flooded the post with their heartwarming messages. However, interestingly fans had more questions and requests for Dhoni. They implored when he would be back in action on the field. It should be stated here that Dhoni has not donned the Indian jersey since India’s World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year.

Despite being away from the field, Dhoni continues to be one of the most talked-about cricketer in the international circuit. He shared Wednesday a video of his vacation with family members, including wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in Mussoorie. In the video, the wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen experiencing first snowfall of 2020. The video also shows Dhoni and Ziva playing with the snowballs and throwing it on each other.

“-3 degrees. Waking up to flurries descending … experiencing first snowfall of 2020 in ‘Queen of the hills’ an amazing experience #rockvilla,” Dhoni captioned the video on Instagram.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7EVRdDlPDl/

Dhoni is expected to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji’s star cast includes prominent actors like Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

PNN& Agencies