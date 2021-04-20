Mumbai: Skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a simple goal to fulfil in this edition of the IPL. Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that it is hard to ‘keep up with the younger players’ in the squad. However, the 39-year-old CSK skipper asserted that ‘it will be a big positive’ for him if no one is able to point a finger at him over his fitness. Dhoni retired from international cricket last year. He admitted that ‘getting old and being fit are two difficult things’.

“When you are playing, you don’t really want anyone to say he’s (Dhoni) unfit. I have to keep up with the younger guys. They are very fast, it’s good to challenge them,” Dhoni said after CSK beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in their IPL match.

“Performances are something that’s guaranteed. I wasn’t guaranteeing performances when I was 24. I can’t guarantee when I am 40. But at least if people can’t point finger at me that he’s unfit then that will be a big positive for me,” added the skipper.

Dhoni said he was glad that the team scored 180-plus, though he would have preferred some more runs. “I felt Sam (Curran) bowled really well. Deepak (Chahar), there was a bit of miscalculation with the knuckle delivery. So I felt a good start was important. Even the wet ball was spinning. I don’t really mind Jos (Buttler) playing the reverse sweep. If the wet ball was turning then the chance of the dry ball turning is high,” Dhoni informed.

Dhoni said it was good to have Moeen Ali in the squad. Ali took three wickets from seven runs from three overs. He was successful as the wicket was turning a bit and becoming sticky. Dhoni also said a lot has changed since last year when they finished seventh out of eight teams.

“The way we have prepared. The bowlers have been under the pump last year also, so they’re used to the conditions,” Dhoni stated.

Losing captain Sanju Samson he thought it was a good score to chase down. However, his side lost too many wickets in the middle overs.

“Our bowlers bowled really well, they batted too deep. We gave 10-15 runs extra down the line. We lost the match but there are a lot of positives,” stated Samson.

He also stated that the dew didn’t influence the game. “The dew didn’t come and the ball was still turning. So it certainly shocked us,” Samson informed.

“It’s important to maintain good composure. This format demands us to score at a higher risk rate, so it’s very normal to get out often. I keep working on the basics and giving myself some time at the centre,” Samson signed off.