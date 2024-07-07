New Delhi: MS Dhoni, a name synonymous with calmness in world cricket since he made his debut in 2004 for India, is celebrating his 43rd birthday Sunday.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi made sure he had a great start to his special day with a midnight cake-cutting arrangement. In a playful gesture, she even touched his feet, and Captain Cool responded by blessing her in a cheeky manner.

Sakshi later shared the video on social media. Moreover, actor Salman Khan was also present on the occasion. He posted a photo on Instagram with a caption. “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!”

Dhoni, who typically avoids the social media spotlight, recently congratulated the Indian team on their T20 World Cup win, referring to it as his special birthday gift.

Dhoni IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared the same video and captioned it, “And the party begins! PS: Cakes and Thala make the best combo!”

“Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! Wishing you a day as cool as your helicopter shot and as epic as your stumping skills. Have a fantastic one, brotherman,” former India batter and Dhoni’s good friend Suresh Raina wrote on X.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a throwback picture of 2023 IPL final with a caption, “Happy birthday to my only favourite person in cricket.mahi bhai Your presence is the greatest gift.Lots of love.”

Fondly known as Thala, Dhoni led India to three ICC trophies and Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.

Dhoni played 350 ODI matches over a period of a decade and a half and accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58. In Test cricket, he represented India in 90 matches and scored close to 5000 runs at an average of 38.09. In the IPL, he has scored over 5000 runs.

