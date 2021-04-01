Lucknow: Controversies, one after another, seem to be chasing mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Now it is the ambulance that took the jailed don to Punjab’s Mohali court that has raised a storm.

The vehicle had a registration number belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

The registration number of the ambulance, UP41 AT 7171, belongs to Barabanki district and had expired in 2017. It has not been renewed since then. Also, the name of the hospital in which the ambulance was registered is dubious.

Barabanki RTO officials, who did not wish to be named, said that apart from the registration, the fitness of the vehicle had also expired in 2017.

What is intriguing is why was an ambulance from Uttar Pradesh used to take Mukhtar Ansari to a court in Punjab from Ropar jail.

The Punjab Police, on Wednesday, had produced Ansari before the court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Alka Rai, said, “Who provided the so-called ambulance Mukhtar Ansari in which Mukhtar Ansari was presented in court? It should be investigated. Whether it was an ambulance or the luxury vehicle of the mafia don should also be investigated. Under what circumstances did the vehicle of UP registration number reach Punjab and how is the mafia don roaming in this car?”

Mukhtar Ansari is charged with the murder of Alka Rai’s husband Krishnanand Rai who was shot dead in 2005.

IANS