Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced a new scheme, ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana’, under which girls born in economically weaker section families will receive Rs 1,00,001 upon completion of graduation.

Presenting the annual Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, CM Majhi said a savings instrument of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of each eligible girl child at the time of birth. The amount of Rs 1,00,001 will be provided after she completes her graduation.

“One of the visions of our government under women empowerment is to see every girl child complete graduation,” the Chief Minister said while presenting his government’s third Budget.

The total Budget outlay for 2026-27 stands at Rs 3.10 lakh crore, with Rs 1,80,000 crore earmarked for programme expenditure, accounting for around 58 per cent of the total Budget estimates. Administrative expenditure is proposed at Rs 1,14,000 crore, while Rs 5,375 crore has been allocated for Disaster Risk Management Funds.

The capital outlay is estimated at Rs 72,100 crore, which is 6.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product and 23.3 per cent of the state Budget.

The Budget session began February 17 and will continue till April 8, with a recess from February 25 to March 8. The two-day general discussion on the Budget will be held February 23 and 24, and the Appropriation Bill will be tabled March 31.

PNN