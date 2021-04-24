Patna: The Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna has reported 62 Covid fatalities in the last three days, officials said Saturday. The rising number of Covid-related deaths in the state capital has sent the health administration into a tizzy.

The NMCH logged 21 fatalities Saturday, while 17 and 24 patients died Thursday and Friday, respectively. Confirming the development, Mukul Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for Covid-19 at NMCH, said that of the 21 persons who died Saturday, 16 were from different localities in Patna.

As per the health department’s data, Bihar reported 12,672 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, including 2,801 in Patna alone. Apart from Patna, Gaya reported 816 cases, followed by Aurangabad (748), Muzaffarpur (704), Saran (617) and Begusarai (607).