New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the unprecedented discipline shown by the citizens of India urged all Indians to turn off the lights Sunday at 9.00pm in the evening light candles and stand in their respective balconies to boost the collective morale of the country. He asked all to stand in the balconies for nine minutes as he felt that it will be a great show of unity amid the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In his video address to the nation, Narendra Modi said: “Some people must be thinking how can one fight alone against coronavirus and how many more days to go. Remember we all are in our homes, and are together in this. We have to cut through coronavirus pandemic darkness and move to a brighter tomorrow. We have to support the less privileged ones to survive. That is why we need to light candles together to show our unity and solidarity in this fight against coronavirus.”

Modi also said in his video address that he was really impressed by the discipline shown by the entire country. “Today we complete 10 days of lockdown as we fight against the pandemic coronavirus. Your discipline has been unprecedented. You have handled the matter very well. Today many countries are following our move of imposing a curfew and I am sure that with the lockdown we can come out of the darkness created by coronavirus,” Modi stated.

“The way you (citizens of India) paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19, March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils, made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time,” the prime minister added.

Agencies