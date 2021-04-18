New Delhi: The CPI(M) hit out Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing to campaign in the West Bengal Assembly polls. They said despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, Narendra Modi is not playing his role as the leader of India. The CPI(M) alleged that he is demonstrating his role as a ‘partisan party campaigner’ and not that of the India’s prime minister.

“As we Indians suffer under a raging pandemic, we unfortunately don;t have a union government. What we have is a PR company, with an electoral campaigner, callously and brazenly unleashing pain, misery and devastation over the masses,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yetchury said in a tweet.

“Modi demonstrating his role as a partisan party campaigner is more important than that of India’s prime minister. That’s why his priority is the election campaign. If any time is left, he does something perfunctory for TV images and headlines. A sorry state,” Yetchury said in another tweet.

“India is facing its gravest crisis in decades which a former Army chief says is like war. But Modi is busy campaigning, unavailable to state CMs and doing a gimmick of a meeting after he has finished with his super-spreader events,” Yetchury added.

The Left leader mentioned that his party had earlier announced that it would not hold large public rallies in the poll-bound West Bengal.

“The Congress too has announced it. But this BJP leader, who is also the Home Minister, spouts ridiculous, unscientific nonsense about Covid. Are his and Modi”s rallies more important than Indian lives?” Yetchury pointed out.

Yechury also questioned Modi over his remarks Saturday that India ‘defeated COVID-19 last year’.

“Really? Why are we in this tragic situation? You still have no plan, no strategy to stop sending people to death. Stop mass congregations and your megalomaniac election rallies. Release your private trust fund for people’s health,” Yetchury asserted.