Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Tirtol bypoll, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday laid the foundation stone for two bridges over river Mahanadi in Tirtol area of Jagatsinghpur district at a cost of `200 crore.

While one bridge will be constructed by the Rural Development department at a cost of `118.56 crore, another bridge will be built by the Works department at a cost of `82.55 crore.

The Rural Development department will construct the Tirtol Posal high level bridge while the Works department will construct the Jaipur-Katikatta high level bridge.

Laying the foundation for the bridges, Patnaik said that the state government has always been giving importance to development of infrastructure in the state.

During the last 20 years, the state has been able to create a special place for itself in the infrastructure development, he said.

Patnaik said the two bridges will link Tirtol with Cuttack and 28 gram panchayats (GPs) of Kendrapara district. Around 1.5 lakh people will be benefitted by it.

However, Opposition BJP and Congress smelt politics behind the move. Both parties alleged that the government is launching projects to woo voters whenever there is an election and said it will not yield result.