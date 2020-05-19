New Delhi: A total of 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha. This is to deal with any emergency situation arising out of cyclone ‘Amphan’, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said Tuesday.

Continuous monitoring

Addressing a press conference here, Pradhan said cyclone ‘Amphan’ is a second disaster coming in the time of already prevailing COVID-19. The situation requires continuous monitoring.

“A total of 41 NDRF teams including reserves are deployed in two states of Odisha and West Bengal. These two are likely to be affected by ‘Amphan’,” Pradhan said.

Severe effect

The NDRF Director General said ‘Amphan’ will be extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes a landfall May 20. Its hit potential remains strong and can wreak havoc, the NDRF top official said. Pradhan said the NDRF has learnt from its experience of handling cyclone ‘Fani’. It has deployed tree-pole cutters in the areas which are expected to be hit.

All machinery in place

“Wireless sets, satellite phones and other communication equipment are also with our teams. Our preparation is on par with facing a super cyclone like the one that hit the Odisha coast in 1999,” asserted Pradhan.

‘Amphan’ has developed into a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal Monday. It has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall. This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

Expected landfall area

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast in the afternoon of May 20. It will land between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh. It is expected to cause extensive damage.

Evacuation continues

Meanwhile both in West Bengal and Odisha evacuation of people in the path of the cyclone are continuing in full swing. Cyclone shelters have been prepared and food grains stocked up to tackle the impending disaster.

PNN & Agencies