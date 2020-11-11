Bhubaneswar: To attract large-scale investment in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, the state government has drafted a new Electronics Policy promising subsidy on power consumption, land and stamp duty among others.

The Electronics and IT department has come up with the draft policy in an aim to position Odisha as a leading destination for the electronics industry by providing leading infrastructure and policy initiatives coupled with a skilled workforce and adoption of innovation.

This will create large scale employment in the state thereby contributing to overall growth.

The government has established a semiconductor characterization lab at IIIT, Bhubaneswar to facilitate development of ESDM industry.

An Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) has been setup over an In this background, the government has unveiled the draft of new policy, which promises to provide 100 per cent exemption on power duty for a period of 7 years.

It has also offered power tariff subsidy of 50 per cent to micro ESDM unit, 40 per cent to small, 25 per cent to medium and 10 per cent to large-scale units set up in the state.