Southampton: New Zealand were 36 for no wicket in their first innings at the tea interval, replying to India’s 217, on the third day of the World Test Championship final here Sunday.

At the break, Tom Latham was batting on 17 and Devon Conway was on 18 at the Hampshire Bowl.

Earlier, India were all out soon after the lunch interval. Ajinkya Rahane ended up as the top scorer with 49 (117 balls, 5x4s) while captain Virat Kohli scored 44 (132 balls, 1×4) and Rohit Sharma made 34 (68 balls, 6x4s).

For New Zealand, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson captured his fifth five-wicket innings haul, in his eighth Test, for 31 runs in 22 overs. His superb analysis included 12 maiden overs and the wickets of Kohli, Sharma, and Rishabh Pant (4).

Left-arm speedsters Neil Wagner and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each.

Brief scores (Tea, Day 3): India: 217 all out i92.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 49, V Kohli 44, Rohit Sharma 34, Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47) New Zealand: 36/0 wkt in 21 overs (Tom Latham batting 17, Devon Conway batting 18)