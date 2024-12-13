Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and the deputy director of mines, Jajpur, to conduct a fresh inquiry into the stone quarrying activities at the Rahadpur cluster in Jajpur district. The directive came during a hearing by the Eastern Zone Bench of the tribunal in response to a plea filed by Babuli Jena, represented by advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Asutosh Padhy.

The NGT has tasked director of mines, Jajpur with examining multiple aspects of the quarrying operations with ORSAC’s assistance, including the quantum of minor minerals excavated, mining activities beyond the lease area, instances of excess mining, and the proximity of quarry sites to minor irrigation projects in the region. The petitioner raised concerns about violations of environmental norms and regulations governing quarrying activities in the Rahadpur cluster. It was alleged that the operations breached the Odisha State Pollution Control Board’s (OSPCB) siting criteria and the conditions outlined in environmental clearance. One of the primary grievances highlighted by the petitioner pertains to the Ranibanda and Paikarapur minor irrigation projects, which reportedly lie adjacent to the quarrying area.