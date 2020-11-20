New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action-taken report from the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Odisha in a case related to custodial death of a person in Puri.

The NHRC has expressed anguish over the recurrence of such custodial deaths despite several directions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Commission.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the NHRC asked the Chief Secretary and the DGP to ensure submission of a detailed report, covering all the aspects leading to death of the person. The NHRC also asked the officials to submit copy of medico-legal certificate, copy of arrest memo and inspection memo, post mortem report, viscera and the forensic reports on the exact cause of his death. The state authorities have also been asked to submit the magisterial inquiry report in the case within four weeks.

Significantly, several complaints were filed with the NHRC by Human Rights Front chairperson Manoj Jena, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra and Human rights activist Himanshu Shekar Nayak alleging custodial death of K Ramesh under Baselisahi police station in Puri.

According to complainants, K Ramesh, 31, of Gouranga Khuntia Colony in Puri was being taken from his house by seven to eight police personnel along with heavy force without explaining any reasons for using such force. They also took his old aged parents, the complainant said.

It has been further alleged that in the early morning November 19, the body of Ramesh was taken to the city hospital of Puri. The complainant said that the family and relatives of the deceased were not allowed to see the body nor it was handed over to them to perform the last rites. The parents have also not been traced as of yet.

In his petition, Sambit Patra had sought the intervention of rights watchdog for ensuring protection for the family members of the deceased, especially his parents who are allegedly missing after the incident.

The NHRC also requested the Odisha Human Rights Commission to inform this Commission forthwith whether cognizance of the above-referred case has been taken by the State Commission and if so, on what date. A copy of the said proceedings may also be forwarded along with the above information.