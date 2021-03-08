New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in this city, an official spokesperson said Monday. The NIA took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he informed. The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added.

The Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Ambani’s high-rise south Mumbai home, Antilia, February 25.

Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge February 18. Hiren Mansukh, the owner of the vehicle, was found dead Friday in a creek in Thane under mysterious circumstances. Police still not have been able to throw any light on the death of Mansukh. However, it has been alleged that he was close to a police official who was earlier involved in the probe.