New Delhi: A Delhi court issued Tuesday death warrant against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case and they will be hanged January 22 at 7.00am.

A news agency website quoted Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim as saying, “My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system.”

The court had earlier Tuesday reserved order on issuing of death warrants against four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said he will pronounce the order later today.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, “In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so.”

The counsel for two of the convicts — Mukesh and Vinay — informed they were in process of filing curative petition in the apex court.

The court had reserved order Monday on issuing of death warrants against four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The 23-year-old girl was gangraped and murdered by six men on a moving bus December 16, 2012. The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.

Agencies