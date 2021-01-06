Bhubaneswar: After a long six-month, Odisha witnessed a happy moment Wednesday as the state reported no coronavirus death today. According to I and PR department and Health and Family Welfare Department, the state Wednesday reported 231 new coronavirus cases, however, there were no new deaths reported for the first time in over six months.

“There are no COVID deaths in the State in the last 24 hours,” informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department today. With no COVID death in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 1,887 in the State.

The first death case was reported from Odisha April 7, 2020. A 72-year-old man from Jharpada succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment in AIMS Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Wedensday registered 231 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,30,921. Out of the 231 new cases, 133 were reported from quarantine centres while 98 are local contacts.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,203. With the recovery of 271 patients Tuesday, the total cases reached 3,26,678.

