Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat has cancelled the licence of a slaughterhouse in the Haridwar district. “We have cancelled the licence of the Mangalore Slaughterhouse as the licencee was not following the prescribed norms,” said Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik, here Wednesday.

Kaushik, also the official spokesman of the government, said though the matter was pending before the high court, the licencee was not given the permission for land-use change. A secretary-level committee found several anomalies in the case of Mangalore Slaughterhouse. “So we cancelled the licence,” Kaushik said.

Kaushik said the government had not formulated any policy to allow new slaughterhouses in the state. “We have no policy and therefore there will be no new slaughterhouse in Uttarakhand,” Kaushik said.

The Chief Minister had also made it clear that his government would not allow any new slaughterhouse in the state.