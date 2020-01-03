New Delhi: No one in the Central Government has ever called the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir ‘anti-national’, according to Home Minister Amit Shah. He has also said that a decision on their release will be taken by the administration of the Union Territory.

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be detained for ‘some time’ after they made provocative statements, the home minister said Thursday night while addressing an event organised by media outlet.

“Please see the statements made by them, like the entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched…In the backdrop of these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under detention for some time,” Shah said at the event.

Many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the three former chief ministers, were detained August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

While Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the stringent ‘Public Safety Act’ and confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail, his son Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mufti was lodged at Chesmashahi hut initially but later shifted to a government accommodation.

To a question pointing out that Abdullahs’ National Conference and Mufti’s PDP were alliance partners of the BJP at some point of time and the leaders were now being labelled ‘anti-national’, Shah made it clear that neither he nor anyone from the government had called them so.

“As far as the decision to release them is concerned, this decision will be taken by the local administration and not me. The administration will release them whenever it deems suitable,” stated the home minister.

Shah said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was under control and day-to-day life was going on smoothly. “Not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today,” he Shah.

