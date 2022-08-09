Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government said Tuesday that there will be no parade on Independence Day this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. Sources said that this decision was taken during a preparatory meeting held in the Odisha capital for observation of Independence Day.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State, the Government of Odisha have discouraged large gatherings along with several other preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease like previous years. In wake of the above, changes to the usual schedule need to be undertaken to ensure maximum safety of guests as well as participants,” an official notification said.

As a part of the changes, the venue of the state-level Independence Day celebrations has been shifted from Mahatma Gandhi Marg here to IDCO Exhibition Ground in Unit-III in the capital city, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will join as the chief guest and hoist the national flag. Though parade will not be held, guard of honour will be presented, the notification further stated.

Three contingents of OSAP, ODRAF and BSF battalions will take part in the function along with the Police band. All the personnel of the OSAP, ODRAF and BSF taking part in the function will have to undergo Covid-19 tests. The officers deployed near the flag post would also be tested for Covid-19 and wear face masks and gloves during the function.