Bhubaneswar: Actor Sonu Sood who helped many migrant workers reach their homes Sunday said that more people should come together to lessen workers’ sufferings. There are still over a million people need help to reach their homes, he added.

The Dabangg actor said this while attending a webinar conducted by India Cares, a voluntary organisation that helps the people in need.

Asked whether he would like to contest an election in future given his rising popularity, Sonu said he has no wish to join politics and he is happy with what he is doing at the moment.

Sonu said that at the beginning he and his team started distributing food among the needy in Mumbai. However, the workers from Karnataka in Mumbai needed help to reach their homes. After a few days, his team helped about 350 people from Karnataka travel to their home state, the actor added. Recently, he flew 177 Odia girls from Kerala to Odisha and earned the appreciation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as the public.

The actor said he would love to visit Odisha after the improvement in situation.

Arindam Ganguly, OP