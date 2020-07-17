Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have asked all staff to maintain fitness and body mass index (BMI). This has been done keeping in the mind the effect of the pandemic COVID-19 hitting.

In an order (Order No-02/2020), police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that the BMIs of all the employees will be measured. A written note will then be given to them as to what their approximate BMI should be. In general, BMI ranging between 19 and 25 is adjudged perfect while a BMI of 30 is considered as obese.

“The officers and other personnel will know how they stand regarding the BMI factor and then take steps appropriately. The measurement process will continue till July 31. Thereafter, individual BMI records of all personnel will be kept at the police hospital. After a gap of three months, BMIs will be measured once again in November. The figures will then indicate who has put a real effort to decrease their BMIs,” said Sarangi.

“If anyone’s BMI is above 30 in November, the person will have to attend mandatory exercise classes or join a refresher course,” Sarangi added.

The police commissioner was quick to point out that there are a lot of things to be learnt out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic has taught us a lesson. We should change our lifestyles. In the initial years after joining the force a number of people continue with their fitness regime. But then, they take things for granted and fall prey to diseases like blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. Such people are more vulnerable than others,” Sarangi pointed out.

“Even if the vaccine for coronavirus is invented what if a new virus emerges? So only a healthy person can fight against all such viruses. At the same time a policeman is required to be healthy and active,” the top cop added.

Sarangi also warned of disciplinary measures for cops ignoring their fitness regime. He said those failing to maintain the requisite fitness levels will see restrictions in increment. In some cases, they will be asked to take voluntary retirement and leave the organisation, warned Sarangi.

PNN