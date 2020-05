Bhubaneswar: Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Service Association (ODEA) Thursday donated Rs 30 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The cheque was presented by association president Pradeep Kumar Patro to Development Commissioner, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The members of the association across the state contributed for the donation and will donate more in coming days said Patro.