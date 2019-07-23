BHUBANESWAR: Odia designer Biswarupa Mohanty will showcase her latest range of designs at Sunnyvale in the USA in the form of ‘Taana Banaa’ July 27. Along with Biswarupa designer Pragati Sharma will also participate in the fashion show and display her designs.

It may be noted that ‘Taana Banna’ is a show that proudly exhibits rich cultural heritage of India.

Interacting with Orissa POST Biswarupa said, “We are a trendsetting online boutique brand, offering exotic products and exceptional customer service. We work with weavers across India, to create a global platform for the revival of traditional textiles that are getting extinct in the age of technology and fast fashion.” Six yards of a Kosal Saree celebrates the skills of the artisans who laboriously weave a piece of heirloom-worthy wearable art. “Lines are the lifeline of my art,” she added. “They are the footprints of my mind which are in search of something unknown.” They bathe in ink and at times want to play in the puddle of paint creating undulating textures as well as illusions of them. Often these lines end up creating faces and figures of unknown people, mostly women. My art is a continuous process of exploring the feminine in nature as well as within, she concluded.

Her fellow designer Pragati Sharma said, “I have passionately evolved a mysteriously labour-intensive style, using unique tools and techniques to create paintings packed with intricate motifs and elaborate patterns. At first glance, my work is an eye-catching blend of vibrant colours, fine designs, flora and fauna, animals and humans.” On a closer look, they reveal vivid compositions, precise in execution and meditative in spirit with deep meaning and dreamlike stories, she added. “I use my ‘Miniaturist-Maximalist’ art to create narratives based on feminism, spirituality, and mythology.”

It may be mentioned here that Pragati has a background in Architecture and she specialised in Product Design from NID, Ahmedabad. She has been painting and teaching in the US for the last 15 years. She teaches more than 30 folk art forms at ‘Pragati Art School’ in Sunnyvale.Biswarupa recently held a ‘Solo Art Exhibition’ at Lalit Kala Academy in Bhubaneswar. She is a fashion design graduate from NIFT Delhi and holds a Masters from IED, Milan.