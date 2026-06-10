Bhubaneswar: The Odia translation of the biography ‘Nandini Satpathy: The Iron Lady of Orissa’ was unveiled at Geeta Gobinda Sadan in Bhubaneswar during a programme organised by BK Publications.

The book, originally authored by Pallavi Rebbapragada, has been translated into Odia by Choudhury Ranjita Praharaj.

Addressing the gathering, noted litterateur Dash Benhur said, Satpathy’s contributions to social reforms, land ceiling policies, nationalisation of the kendu leaf trade, abolition of feudal privileges and her involvement in several significant national developments deserve wider recognition.

Former Finance Minister Panchanan Kanungo, who delivered the keynote address, said the biography offers valuable lessons in perseverance and public service and can inspire young people to face challenges with confidence and integrity.

Translator Choudhury Ranjita Praharaj also attended the event as a distinguished guest. Literary scholar Biswaranjan delivered the welcome address, while BK Publications publisher Bijay Kumar Mahapatra conducted the proceedings.

The speakers unanimously emphasised the need to preserve and promote Nandini Satpathy’s legacy, describing her as a pioneering leader whose contributions continue to inspire generations across Odisha and beyond.