Bhubaneswar: Even though the state government has formed Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) in order to ensure employment opportunities for educated youths, data tabled in the Assembly shows that only one third of the skilled youths have got placements in the last five years.

As per a written statement given by Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak in the House recently, as many as 54,325 youths have been trained under Placement Linked Training Programme through various private and government project implementing agencies (PIAs) during 2015-16 and 2019-20. Out of them, only 18, 419 youths have been placed.

The highest 6, 343 youths have got skill upgradation training in Cuttack district during the last five years of whom only 1, 939 have got jobs. Similarly, only 707 of 2, 543 trained youths of Keonjhar district have received placements.

In Khurda district, 2, 711 out of 6, 084 skilled youths got jobs while 521 of 2,190 youths of Dhenkanal district got placements during the period.

Similarly, 3, 800 youths of Ganjam, 3,184 of Sundargarh and 2, 290 of Rayagada district have got placement-linked training programmes from 2015 to 2020. However, only 764 from Ganjam, 856 from Sundargarh and 783 from Rayagada districts got jobs.

The lowest 203 youths have been imparted the skill training programme in Malkangiri district during the period. Out of them, only 77 got jobs.