Bhubaneswar: In Sundergarh of Odisha a one year and three months old baby who was tested positive for COVID, passed away due to GM 1 Gangliosidosis, Tuesday.

Even though, infants are not playing any role in spreading the virus, they are thought to be widely infected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, another four persons from four districts across Odisha succumbed to the virus Tuesday including, a 71-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Oral Cancer, a 40-year old female of Khurda district, a 71-year elderly man who was also suffering from Blodd Cancer and a 80-year old man of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and heart disease.

With four more Covid-19 deaths in past the 24 hours the, total death cases across Odisha reached upto 74 while the deaths of COVID patients from comorbidities went up to 22.

PNN