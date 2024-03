Berhampur: At least 20 persons were injured Sunday after a pick-up van skidded off the road at Bankeswar ghat near Digapahandi area in Ganjam district, a source said.

The mishap took place when the van was returning from Bankeswari temple, the source added.

The source further said that as many as 10 injured persons were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

PNN