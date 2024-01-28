Bonai: At least 30 students from Baidyapali Girls’ Sevashram school in Odisha’s Sundargarh district were rushed to Bonai Sub-divisional Hospital after falling ill, reportedly due to suspected food poisoning, a source said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night when the students complained of headaches and heartburn after consuming food.

Subsequently, the affected students were taken to the hospital, where some of them recovered after treatment and were released to return to their hostel Sunday, the source added.

As many as 10 students are still undergoing treatment at the time of filing this report. Doctors at the hospital suspect that the sudden illness may be attributed to food poisoning, the source added.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police reached the hospital to investigate the matter.

The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning is yet to be determined.

