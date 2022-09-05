Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,28,644 Monday as 179 more people, including 30 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,181 as a 57-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhadrak district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 221 infections and a fatality Sunday.

The state now has 1,723 active cases, while 195 more people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,17,687.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.07 per cent as 12,006 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.