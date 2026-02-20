Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allocated Rs 530 crore for flood management in the state budget.

An outlay of Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the In-Stream Storage Structure Programme, while Rs 180 crore has been allocated for the Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana. The government has also set aside Rs 280 crore for the Mukhyamantri Adibandha Tiyari Yojana.

Under the river rejuvenation programme ‘Sanjeevani,’ 100 projects will be undertaken. The government has set a target to provide irrigation facilities to 3.33 lakh hectares of land. By 2029, an additional 15,000 hectares of land will be brought under irrigation.

The budget also includes major infrastructure announcements for Bhubaneswar. A new government building will be constructed in the capital. A “Jana Ashraya Bhavan” will be built to accommodate visiting guests. Plans have also been announced for a new State Legislative Assembly building and a new Secretariat building. In addition, a world-class museum and the Odisha Mandap Convention Centre will be developed.

For welfare measures, Rs 10,145 crore has been allocated for the Subhadra Yojana, which is expected to benefit more than 1 crore women. The government has also earmarked Rs 12 crore for the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana.