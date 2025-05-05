Bhadrak: In an inspiring story of innovation and self-learning, a 17-year-old matriculation student from Bhadrak district has built a fully functional e-Scooter by watching YouTube tutorials, showcasing the power of curiosity and digital learning.

Binod Maharana, son of Kartik Maharana, a resident of Patharadi village under Charampa, recently appeared for his Class-X examinations at Happy Home School and secured 64.4 per cent.

While Binod’s father works as a mechanic at a garage, his mother is a homemaker. According to reports, the boy’s journey into innovation began when he aspired to own an electric scooter, but found the prices unaffordable.

Undeterred, Binod decided to build his own. Using scrap materials and spare parts available around – a broken bicycle handlebar, steel pipes, and a seat – Binod designed and assembled a working scooter. He sourced wheels and a motor online and even manufactured a battery by himself. A switch and accelerator were mounted on the handlebar, along with a brake for speed control.

The scooter, which cost around Rs 15,000 to make, can travel up to 15 km on 90-minutes of charge. It can carry load of one or two passengers, and took him about a month to complete.

“I learnt everything by watching videos on YouTube,” said Binod humbly, adding, “I now want to build a drone and a two-seater electric bike.” With plans to pursue a diploma in engineering, Binod hopes his creation will inspire other young minds to innovate.

His message to fellow youth is simple: “Don’t sit idle—start exploring and inventing. There’s so much you can do from home.” Meanwhile, Binod’s feat has drawn laurels from locals and educators alike who see him as a role model for next-generation innovation in rural India.

