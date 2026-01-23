Bhubaneswar: Several programmes were held across Odisha Friday to mark the birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik were among the leaders who paid their tributes to the two “sons of the soil”.

Bose was born in Cuttack in 1897, while Sai was born in Sambalpur’s Khinda village in 1809.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, said Sai kept the great uprising of 1857 alive for many days, in an example of indomitable courage, bravery and valour.

“His sacrifice and offering will forever remain memorable for the people of the country,” she said.

Chief Minister Majhi took part in the Parakram Diwas programme in Cuttack, alongside Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and the Governor.

“Born in this sacred soil of Cuttack, Netaji’s indomitable courage, patriotism, and the mantra ‘Jai Hind’ continue to fill the heart of every Indian with a fervour for the service of the nation. For building a prosperous and developed Odisha, his ideals will forever remain a perennial source of inspiration for us,” he said in a post on X.

People from different walks of life thronged the Netaji Museum in Cuttack to pay respect to the icon.

Political parties also organised various programmes to mark the day.

The Sambalpur district administration organised a programme at Jail Chowk to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sai. People offered floral tributes to the statue of the freedom fighter.

A ‘Tiranga Padyatra’ or tricolour march was held at Sai’s birthplace, Khinda village.

PTI