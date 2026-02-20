Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday proposed setting up four new universities in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda and Jagatsinghpur districts while presenting the annual Budget for 2026-27 in the state Assembly.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, also proposed two new government engineering colleges in Paradip and Bolangir to strengthen technical education infrastructure in the state.

CM Majhi said campuses of seven new World Skill Centres will be developed by 2047, with a target to complete five campuses by 2036. An allocation of Rs 278 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

The total Budget outlay for 2026-27 is Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

The Budget session of the Assembly began February 17 and will continue till April 8, with a recess from February 25 to March 8. The two-day general discussion on the Budget will be held February 23 and 24, while the Appropriation Bill will be tabled March 31.

After the recess, the departmentally related standing committees will submit their reports before the House March 9.

PNN