Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 cases continued to rise in various districts of Odisha. As many as 282 fresh cases were reported across the state Wednesday with Ganjam becoming the first district to report over 1000 cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 5752 which includes 1740 active cases. While 3988 patients have recuperated from the disease, 17 persons have lost their lives due to the disease so far, according to the data released by the State I&PR Department.

Out of the total 282 fresh cases reported from across 17 districts of Odisha, 256 were detected from quarantine centres while the rest 26 are local cases.

Gajapati continues to report severe spikes in COVID-19 cases with 76 new cases, the highest in the state today followed by Ganjam with 75 cases, said the I&PR Dept. The total cases in Ganjam now stand at 1031.

Of the remaining districts , Khordha reported 26 cases, Jharsuguda (23), Kandhamal (17), Sambalpur (13) and Jagatsinghpur (11). Similarly, Puri reported nine cases, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj six cases each, Cuttack (4), Balasore (3) and one case each from Angul, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Koraput and Nayagarh districts.

Besides, as many as eight NDRF personnel who returned from West Bengal after carrying out rescue and restoration operations post Cyclone Amphan were also tested positive with the virus.

In Odisha, the cumulative tests done so far stands at 235627.

PNN