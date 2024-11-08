ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism’s delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, continued its robust outreach focusing on expanding its reach in the international tourism market. Thursday, Parida met Consulate General of India at Edinburgh, and prospective tourism investors in Scotland and also discussed ways to promote Odisha Tourism in Scotland and scope of future collaborations with the leading universities in various sectors including sports, health and education. Another delegation of senior officials visited Stonehenge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site to understand details on heritage conservation and curation of tourism amenities and its operational modalities.

Addressing the media and industry leaders at a press conference hosted by India Tourism Parida said, “Odisha’s cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and rich traditions make it a uniquely appealing destination. We look forward to engaging with UK and European tourism stakeholders to welcome more travellers to Odisha.” She also invited the Indian diaspora to visit Odisha when the state will host the 18th Edition of “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas” from January 8 to 10, 2025, providing an opportunity to reconnect with India and celebrate the cultural heritage in Odisha. The officials engaged in targeted Business-to-Government (B2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings at the Odisha pavilion, connecting with Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and renowned tour operators aiming to strengthen global tourism ties. The delegation held meetings with various key investors, stakeholders and entrepreneurs.