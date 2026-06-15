Bhubaneswar: Enumeration forms for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Odisha have been distributed to around 99 per cent of the state’s voters, and 34.54 per cent of those have been digitised, an official said Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the SIR campaign at his native Raikala village in Keonjhar district, filling out his enumeration form.

The enumeration forms have been distributed to over 3.30 crore voters as June 14 evening, taking the total coverage ratio to 98.95 per cent, said an official at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha.

Around 34.54 per cent of the forms, which translates to 1.15 crore voters, have been digitised so far.

In an X post, the CEO said, “During the ongoing SIR-2026 campaign at Raikala village in Keonjhar district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the exercise by filling up his own Enumeration Form.

“By personally taking part in the process, he conveyed a strong message encouraging public participation in the preparation of an accurate, transparent, and updated electoral roll.”

In a statement, CM Majhi emphasised the importance of having a clean, accurate, and error-free voters’ list, and called upon all people to cooperate with the district administration and BLOs conducting door-to-door verification.

The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district is at the forefront in distributing enumeration forms.

“The administration has been successful in reaching the counting forms to every eligible voter in the district. Sundargarh is also leading in digitising the collected data. To date, the digitisation of 62.71 per cent of the forms has been completed in Sundargarh district,” the CEO said.