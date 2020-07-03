Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide financial assistance to the transgender community of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to provide them with monthly allowances under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana scheme. The monthly allowance will vary from Rs 500 to Rs 900 depending upon the age of the transgender.

Briefing journalists Friday, the Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Person with Disability (SSEPD), Ashok Chandra Panda, said the Yojana will cover 6,000 persons in the transgender community.

“In the 2019 election manifesto, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had promised to include Kinnars in MBPY. Keeping the promise, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal to cover TGs in the pension scheme,” the minister said.

Panda said a transgender will have to register on the ministry’s official website http://ssepd.gov.in/ to avail of the benefit.

Panda said that the government has also decided to provide an extra amount of Rs 1,000 to 48 lakh beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana for four months beginning March. He said that the lockdown enforced in March has created financial problems for the pensioners. “The funds have already been sanctioned and will be released soon,” added Panda.

PNN