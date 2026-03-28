Bhubaneswar: The state-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP) 2026 concluded here at Kalinga Stadium Friday, bringing together 150 exceptional youth representatives from 30 districts of Odisha.

Organised by ‘MY Bharat’, Odisha, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), Odisha, and the Department of Youth Services and Sports, the two-day programme March 26 and 27 served as a vibrant platform for youth engagement in democratic dialogue and policy discourse.

Originally launched as the National Youth Parliament Festival in 2019, the initiative has since evolved into the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The programme reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nurture young leaders as active contributors to nation-building.

The scale of participation has been significant, with a total of 3,764 youth taking part at the district level, including 1,607 male and 2,157 female participants.

From these, the top five participants from each district advanced to the state level, resulting in a total of 150 participants, comprising 60 males and 90 females.

The deliberations are centred on the theme ‘Union Budget 2026 – Yuva Shakti: Budget towards Viksit Bharat 2047’, with each participant allotted three minutes to present their views in Odia, Hindi, or English.

The discussions reflect a strong engagement with national priorities such as accelerating economic growth, strengthening human capital, and ensuring inclusive development.

The programme not only enhances policy awareness among youth but also fosters leadership skills and encourages constructive dialogue on pressing national issues, thereby creating a pool of informed and solution-oriented young leaders.

Looking ahead, the top three participants from Odisha will represent the state at the national-level youth parliament.