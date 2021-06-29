Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,640 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,06,429. The active caseload in the state now stands at 31,619. Out of the 2,640 new infections, 1517 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,123 persons contracted the virus locally.
Covid-19 Report For 28th June
New Positive Cases: 2640
In quarantine: 1517
Local contacts: 1123
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 89
2. Balasore: 397
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 128
5. Balangir: 11
Odisha reported 40 new fatalities as of Sunday taking total tally in the state to 3,970 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.
Balasore district registered the maximum number of Covid-19 cases with 397 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 365 new infections.
Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (89), Cuttack (266), Bargarh (21), Bhadrak (128), Bolangir (11), Boudh (19), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (67), Gajapati (18), Ganjam (17), Jagatsinghpur (132), Jajpur (162), Jharsuguda (8), Kalahandi (20), Kandhamal (15), Kendrapara (55), Keonjhar (70), Koraput (61), Malkangiri (64), Mayurbhanj (155), Nabarangpur (20), Nayagarh (92), Nuapada (8), Puri (178), Rayagada (49), Sambalpur (23), Sonepur (25) and Sundargarh (28).
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 266
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 17
12. Jagatsinghpur: 132
13. Jajpur: 162
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 20
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 55
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 365
20. Koraput: 61
21. Malkangiri: 64
22. Mayurbhanj: 155
23. Nawarangpur: 20
24. Nayagarh: 92
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 178
27. Rayagada: 49
28. Sambalpur: 23
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 73
New recoveries: 3385
Cumulative tested: 13684221
Positive: 906429
Recovered: 870787
Active cases: 31619
The State Pool reported 73 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.
A total of 1,36,84,221 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,385.
