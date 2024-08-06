Baripada: A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Tuesday for killing his grandmother.

Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Laxman Tudu.

The verdict was based on the statements of 15 witnesses and medical reports, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

The incident happened in Baunsakantia village in Kuliana police station area November 19, 2021. Laxman murdered his grandmother Sambari Hembram, 75, with a sharp weapon over a family dispute, the prosecution said.

