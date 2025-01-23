Jajpur: A man was killed and two others critically injured as a dumper rammed into their motorcycle in Odisha’s Jajpur district Thursday, police said.

The incident happened near Sathipur Chhak in the Panikoili police station area, they said.

As a result of the collision, the three people were thrown off their motorcycle and became unconscious, they added.

Locals rescued the three youths and sent them to the district headquarters hospital. But, one of them succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The dumper, which was transporting sand, fled from the spot after the incident.

A search is underway for the vehicle, police said.

PTI