Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,339 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,56,121. The active caseload in the state now stands at 55,923. Out of the 4,339 new infections, 2,475 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,864 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 700 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 480 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (226), Balasore (296), Bargarh (68), Bhadrak (209), Bolangir (53), Boudh (54), Deogarh (26), Dhenkanal (144), Gajapati (36), Ganjam (29), Jagatsinghpur (143), Jajpur (207), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi and Kandhamal (each 62), Kendrapara (181), Keonjhar (92), Koraput (65), Malkangiri (50), Mayurbhanj (158), Nabarangpur (78), Nayagarh (149), Nuapada (14), Puri (255), Rayagada (64), Sambalpur (54), Subarnapur (84) and Sundargarh (178).

The State Pool reported 109 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,27,20,932 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 7,733.

PNN