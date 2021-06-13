Bhawanipatna: A team of Forest Department personnel spotted the decomposed carcass of a female jumbo with missing tusks in Ranibahali revenue forest of Kardapadar beat under Saisurni section in Kalahandi district Saturday evening, an official source informed Sunday.

The carcass of the adult female elephant was found in half putrefied condition. The elephant was around 30 to 35 years old. While examining the carcass, it came to notice of the officials that the tusks of elephant were missing, local DFO said.

Forest officials launched a probe into the incident and ascertained that a person named Dana Majhi from Surumundi area had removed the tusks. The missing tusks were recovered from near the house of Majhi.

A detailed probe is underway, the DFO said.

PNN