Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched environment-friendly “Cool Bus Stops” fitted with reusable vetiver cooling screens at CRUT Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) across the city to provide relief to commuters during summer.

The initiative, launched under the Bhubaneswar Heat Prevention Action Plan, uses natural vetiver grass screens with water-sprinkling mechanisms to reduce heat levels at bus stops without using energy-intensive cooling systems.

The latest Cool Bus Stop facility was inaugurated at Satyanagar Wednesday in the presence of Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kahar, senior BMC officials, including the Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, and the local corporator.

According to BMC, the cooling system keeps bus shelters cooler through periodic water sprinkling on vetiver screens, creating a more comfortable waiting environment for commuters.

At present, 10 Cool Bus Stop facilities are operational at key locations across Bhubaneswar, while the civic body plans to install 20 more in the coming days.

The initiative is part of BMC’s strategy to combat rising urban temperatures through sustainable and reusable solutions. The civic body has also implemented measures, including cooling rest shelters, solar-powered drinking water kiosks, shaded pedestrian spaces, rooftop heat-reflective coatings, and water facilities for stray animals and birds.

Officials said the reusable vetiver screens align with BMC’s commitment to building climate-resilient and commuter-friendly urban infrastructure while reducing dependence on conventional cooling systems.