Deogarh: Enraged villagers tied an electricity department employee to an electric pole in Dudhianali village under Reamal police limits in Deogarh district.

According to reports, the area had been without power for the last four days, leaving villagers furious. When the employee arrived to carry out repair work, angry residents allegedly tied him to the pole in protest.

The villagers have been facing a blackout since Monday due to damage caused by nor’wester rains. They demanded that departmental engineers visit the spot immediately and restore the power supply without further delay.

Residents also alleged that people in several parts of the district are facing similar hardships and accused the electricity department of negligence despite repeated complaints, forcing the public to suffer in the scorching heat.