Bhubaneswar: A man accused in the lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was held Thursday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 17, police said.

Swain was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Bhingarpur-Kaja in the Balianta police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar May 7.

The mob attack took place after a woman accused the constable of attempting to rape her following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler, according to police.

The Odisha Police’s Crime Branch said in a statement that it apprehended Ashok Jena (45) from a hotel in the Patia area of Bhubaneswar.

Investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused Ashok Jena in assaulting Swain, a senior officer said, adding that the total number of arrests made so far in the lynching case has increased to 17.

Of the 17 people arrested so far, 11 were held by the local police before the probe was handed over to the CID-Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch said the investigation was continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the lynching incident.