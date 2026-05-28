Balasore: A dispute between two brothers over their mother’s funeral rites allegedly left the elderly woman’s body unattended to for nearly 10 hours in Balasore district before police personnel stepped in to perform the rites.

The incident occurred at Lokanathpur under Basta police limits Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Tulasi Das, 80, wife of late Banshidhar Das.

She had three sons, including one who has reportedly been missing.

Tulasi had been staying with her younger son Rakesh.

After her death Tuesday, a quarrel broke out between Rakesh and his brother Rajesh over the venue for the cremation.

As villagers also refused to provide any help, a team from Amarda Road police station performed the last rites at Odiapada sand ghat on the Subarnarekha River.