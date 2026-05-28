Khurda: A man from Khurda district was critically injured after being attacked by an elephant while collecting mangoes from his orchard Tuesday morning, officials and locals said.

The victim, Dasarathi Jena of Malipada village under Jankia police limits, sustained severe injuries, including fractures to his right arm and right thigh bone.

According to local residents, Jena had gone to his mango orchard to collect fallen mangoes when the elephant suddenly emerged from nearby bushes and attacked him.

The tusker reportedly lifted and threw him to the ground before attempting to trample him.

Villagers who heard his cries rushed to the spot and alerted his family members and the Forest Department.

A team of Forest Department officials later reached the area and rescued the injured man.

He was initially taken to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where doctors provided first aid before referring him to Capital Hospital for advanced treatment.

However, owing to the severity of the injuries, his family members shifted him to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Forest officials have reportedly assured the family that medical expenses will be reimbursed after submission of bills through the Khurda CDMO.