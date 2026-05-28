Bhubaneswar: In a bid to safeguard farmers’ interests during the Kharif season amid the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall and possible El Niño impacts, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Wednesday issued a slew of directives, including instructing the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) to ensure the distribution of certified seeds by the first week of June 2026.

During a high-level preparedness meeting in Bolangir with district collectors and agriculture officers, Singh Deo directed all departments, district authorities and research institutions to work in close coordination to protect farmers’ interests during the upcoming season.

“The Managing Director of Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) must ensure the timely distribution of certified seeds by the first week of June 2026, prioritising remote and vulnerable districts,” said Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (A&FE) portfolio.

He said authorities must ensure adequate seed supply in rain-deficit-prone areas, with emphasis on short- and medium-duration varieties of paddy, pulses, oilseeds and millets.

District teams have also been asked to actively promote crop diversification in upland and rainfed areas. “In the event of a delayed monsoon, a community nursery approach will be adopted,” he said.

Singh Deo further directed OSSC to maintain adequate reserve stocks of paddy, pulse and oilseed seeds to tackle any weather-related exigencies.

“MARKFED, PACS and LAMPCS must ensure seamless last-mile fertiliser delivery to farmers.

Fertiliser companies must maintain an uninterrupted supply despite global market uncertainties,” he said.

District collectors have been instructed to closely monitor fertiliser distribution.

“The state will enforce zero-tolerance measures against black marketing, hoarding and illegal diversion of fertilisers,” the minister said.

He added that fi eld teams would promote balanced and integrated nutrient management based on individual soil health cards, along with green manuring and water conservation practices.

Officials have also been asked to maximise farmer enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Singh Deo said the state government was bearing the full premium of farmers’ share for holdings of up to two hectares, requiring only a token validation fee of Re 1 per application.

“District teams must accelerate and complete their farmer registry targets. Registration is mandatory for farmers to seamlessly access benefits under PM-KISAN, CM-KISAN, subsidised fertiliser or seed purchases, and government procurement,” he said.

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), through its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), will provide real-time, location-specific, weather-based agro-advisories and technical support for pest management and stress-tolerant crop varieties, he added. He further said crop advisories must be prominently displayed on LED screens at district and state levels to maximise outreach.

District contingency teams have been directed to remain fully active throughout the Kharif season.

Field officers have also been asked to regularly visit villages, interact directly with farmers and conduct extensive awareness programmes on dry-spell preparedness.

The meeting was attended by A&FE department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Co-operation department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, OUAT Vice-Chancellor Pravat Kumar Roul, Agriculture and Food Production Director Shubham Saxena, Horticulture Director Kalunge Gorakh Waman, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty, Bolangir Collector Gourav Shivaji Isalwar and other senior officers.